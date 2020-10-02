The Fargo Police Department is still, as of Friday morning, searching for Robert McKinnon, an 80-year-old man who was last seen at the 4500 block of 36th Avenue South in Fargo around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

McKinnon has mobility issues and may not recognize where he is, police said. He has no access to a vehicle. McKinnon has mentioned in the past wanting to go to his farm located in Dent, Minn., according to a Fargo Police Department Facebook post. He may also have ties to Grandin, N.D.

According to the report, McKinnon is 5-foot-7-inches tall, has grey hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing the clothing pictured: a black baseball hat and black and white plaid shirt.

According to a statement by the Fargo Police Department Friday morning, many officers and supervisors have been working on trying to locate McKinnon, calling that continued effort "a priority for us."

"When a person is confused about where they are at, they may travel to a location they remember from the past. That location may be out of town so we are asking people in the entire region to keep an eye out for Mr. McKinnon," read the statement.

Anyone who sees or comes into contact with Robert McKinnon should call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

For more information on this Silver Alert, visit www.ndresponse.gov/alert.