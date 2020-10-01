Read on a new tablet

The best way to read your e-paper is on a tablet. Now, you can get a new tablet for as little as $5 a month* to read the Wadena Pioneer Journal e-paper online or through the e-paper app. See any local Select Communications Verizon Authorized Retailer store for details.

*Some restrictions apply. Subject to customer agreement. See store for details.

Experience the e-paper benefits

Your local e-paper offers the same great news you’re used to reading in print, but with even more news and easy-reading options. Available early in the morning, reading the e-paper on your computer, tablet or smartphone gives you options you can’t get in print, like:

Adjust your text size for easy reading

Print, save and share articles of interest

Search for topics in current and archived editions

Easily access and read past editions

Hear articles read aloud with audio options

Plus, you can still enjoy your crossword puzzle, other games and the comics, just like you would in your printed newspaper. And your local obituaries, retail ads, classifieds are all still included.

Read your e-paper today

If you are a print subscriber, you already have access to the e-paper at no additional cost. We just need you to connect your print subscription account to a digital account so you can access your full benefits. If you’re not a member, we encourage you to subscribe and experience the benefits of supporting local journalism. You get access to all of the news sites within the FCC network with the same login information along with offers for special deals, virtual events and exclusive members-only content.

Download the e-paper app today

The e-paper app gives you access to your paper at the touch of a button. Download your local e-paper app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, or search for “Wadena Pioneer Journal E-paper” today.

Need help?

We want you to access the e-paper along with all of the news, weather, entertainment and more that comes with your subscription. Please contact Member Services for assistance. Thank you for your support of local journalism.