Tri-County Health Care Foundation is offering grants for area non-profit organizations. The application deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15.

The TCHC Foundation Grant was created to help organizations fund activities that promote health care and education in Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail counties, according to a TCHC news release. Past grant funds have gone to local non-profits for first responder equipment, AEDs and wellness and health activities.

The Moen Brothers Endowment/Disabled Children’s Endowment was established in 2012 to assist area youth throughout the year. The grant is for equipment or educational programs that specifically benefit a youth with physical or cognitive impairments and lives within the Tri-County Health Care service area, according to the release.

To start your proposal for funding, complete and submit a grant application form at TCHC.org/foundation.

The Foundation accepts grant applications semi-annually. All completed submissions that meet the review criteria will be reviewed and considered for funding.