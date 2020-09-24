Elaina Cooper left her home on Aug. 29 and is believed to be in the Todd County area, according to a Todd County Sheriff’s Office news release. Family members reported that Cooper ran away around 11:44 p.m.

She is described as a Caucasian female about 5 feet 5 inches and 150 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, a zip-up hoodie and large cowboy boots, according to the release.

“Elaina still has not been located and we are still asking for the public's assistance in making contact with her,” according to the release updated on Sept. 17.

The family and Sheriff’s Office have been searching since Cooper voluntarily left her home. A ground search in Burleene township was completed “early in the investigation” by deputies and Eagle Bend, Clarissa and Browerville fire departments.

Cooper has contacted friends to say she is not in danger.

To help find Cooper, call the Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2158 if you have information. You can remain anonymous.