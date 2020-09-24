FERGUS FALLS Minn., -- An inmate with the Otter Tail County Detention Center did not return from a furlough and is now considered to have escaped.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Buenfil was released on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at around 4 p.m. to attend his mother's funeral in Fergus Falls.

He was required to return no later than 9 p.m. that same day.

Anyone with information about Buenfil's whereabouts is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.