If you have not yet done so, Wednesday, Sept. 30, is your last chance to participate and get counted. The U.S. Census Bureau wants to count every person living in the United States. Communities across the nation will miss out on funding for critical public services over the next 10 years unless everyone is counted, according to the Census Bureau.

In case you were not prompted online, by mail, at your home or on the street -- feel free to take a few minutes to fill out a short application now.

Here's how you can still apply

You can still respond online at 2020census.gov ,

, By phone at 844-330-2020,

Or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire you received in the mail.

Minnesota has done well with 98.4% housing units responding as of Wednesday, Sept. 23. The self response rate was at 74.4%.

In Wadena County, 66.4% self responded and just 28.5% of those did so online. So one out of every three housing units in Wadena County did not respond to the census and had to have a census taker follow up with them to get the count.