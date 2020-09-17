Anderson, a native of Bemidji, graduated from Bemidji High School in 1960. He received his law degree from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Laws from George Washington University. He was a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C.

He was a private practice attorney in Bemidji and was Beltrami County Attorney before joining the Ninth Judicial District Court bench, where he also served as chief judge until his appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 1998 by Gov. Arne Carlson. He was named to the chief position in 2006 by Gov. Tim Pawlenty after Chief Justice Kathleen Blatz left the high court.

“Russ led with integrity, intelligence, and thoughtfulness, and his judicial career was only paralleled by his many civic contributions,” Current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea said in a written statement Thursday. “He was a humble leader, a close mentor to me, and an inspiration to many who now carry his lessons of respect and humanity forward in their careers.”