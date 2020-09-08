EBRO, Minn -- An active manhunt is underway for the suspect from a deadly stabbing in Clearwater County.

Authorities began looking for the suspect at around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7., near Ebro.

Ebro is located between Fosston, and Bagley along U.S. Highway 2.

According to an alert sent from Clearwater County Public Safety, the suspect is accused of stabbing their neighbor.

The suspect then ran into the woods.

That victim was taken to the emergency room in Bagley where they died.

The suspect's description and their name is unknown, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

