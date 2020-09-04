CASS LAKE, Minn. — Civil cases — divorce, wills and estate planning, property damage, custody proceedings, tenants rights — all are serious legal matters for which many people cannot afford representation or advice.

Anishinabe Legal Services (ALS) in north-central Minnesota aims to close this gap for low-income residents of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations with its goal to ensure equal access to high quality legal assistance for historically under-served people and to protect legal rights and tribal sovereignty.

The organization has been working toward justice in the area since 1967, and earlier this month, demolished its crumbling home for the last 45-plus years.

Previously, ALS in Cass Lake was in a building more than 100 years old. It had been the home of the organization for 45 years, but after some staff injuries, was deemed unsafe.

“It was one of those situations where there were huge cracks in the wall, the floors were not level, our financial administrator sprained her ankle on the first day on the job because of the uneven floors,” said Cody Nelson, Anishinabe Legal Services director. “It was a constant worry about client and staff safety. There were all kinds of problems. The upstairs was 30 degrees warmer than the downstairs.”

A project for a new building has been ongoing since nearly 2012. The board of directors decided in 2018 to undergo official strategic planning and a fundraising plan was formed. The total project cost is right around $500,000, Nelson said.

The building was demolished on Aug. 3, and the future building is being constructed in a factory offsite. It will be installed in the location of the former building. ALS will also update the sewer and water lines, obtaining energy efficient products (such as triple pane windows, a dual source heat pump, and LED lighting throughout), and ensuring accessibility for everyone. Accessibility is a big concern, as many of the clients served are elderly or vulnerable populations.

The fundraising campaign is still ongoing and has raised nearly $220,000 in funding, said Chari LaDuke-Clark, administrative director. ALS continues to accept regular donations through mail (PO Box 157, Cass Lake, MN 56633) or through online options such as the GoFundMe or through the program’s website link: www.alslegal.org .

The program staff hope the building will be open by mid-October.

About Anishinabe Legal Service

ALS is funded a variety of ways: the Legal Services Corporation, Minnesota state legislative funding, IOLTA (interest on lawyer trust accounts), special grant projects, contract funding through Leech Lake and White Earth, area foundations and private donations.

Nelson said that, while their funding sources are diverse, it is never enough. Since the program is often underfunded, Nelson said ALS has to prioritize certain types of cases.

“We are dramatically underfunded relative to the need,” Nelson said. “Between one-half and two-thirds of applicants are turned away only because of lack of resources by the programs.

“We still have a large gap between what the community would like us to be able to do and what we are able to do, so we really have to prioritize services.”

Clients are not necessarily limited to enrolled band members, and is more based on where the client lives, where the legal problem is and level of need.

Nelson said the following legal needs are ALS’s core priorities:

Victims of domestic violence — assisting victims with custody and divorce proceedings and other related legal matters

Tenant rights

Native American sovereignty issues

Services geared toward elders — will and estate planning, elder abuse cases

“Sometimes people will come in and they’ll have a legal need that’s very important, but resources won’t allow us to fully represent (them),” Nelson explained. “So we’ll give legal advice, we might help with legal forms or if they’ve gotten documents, we can have a lawyer review them.”

Tribal law can be complicated, and with fewer attorneys specializing in it ALS draws employees from all over to work one of only around six stand-alone Native American legal aid programs in the country, Nelson explained.

“Our attorneys seem to come from all over,” Nelson said, noting their most recent hire is from Florida. ALS has a staff of 11 — six attorneys, two paralegals, a legal secretary and a financial administrator.

Like many others during the COVID-19 pandemic, ALS closed its doors to the public and became remote in early spring, something they were not used to, nor did they initially have the technological resources for. This quickly became an issue.

“We couldn’t just stay shut,” Nelson explained. Courts began moving online, oftentimes to Zoom sessions. “A lot of times folks in our communities do not have reliable internet, do not have the technology to do that.”

ALS is now open to clients on an appointment-only basis to do virtual hearings, phone appointments and other necessary services.

Ordinarily, ALS is out in the public giving legal advice and education, and is now struggling to make people aware of those resources.

In the future, besides moving into the new digs, Nelson hopes to continue to pursue impact litigation, help expand educational resources and expand tribal court jurisdiction.

“We feel tribal courts are more appropriate forums for tribal members in tribal communities,” he said.

Nelson also wants to explore new ways to embrace technology to better fill the unmet civil legal needs of the community.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have a need we could help with,” he said. “Outreach, education, advancing technology, advancing tribal court jurisdiction are some really key things going forward.”