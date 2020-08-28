As Forum Communications and the Wadena Pioneer Journal create greater value for members, our loyal supporters will get more news, more content, and an improved user experience. Along with access to our award-winning news and content, members can take advantage of a variety of other benefits.

Current Subscriber Account Connection

If you are an existing print subscriber, the benefits of membership are already yours. We just need your help in matching your print subscription information to an online account so you can access the full value of your current subscription. We refer to this as “connecting your digital account” and the steps are outlined below. If you have questions or prefer to have someone walk you through this, please call our Member Services team at (218) 631-2561.

Step One: Go online to wadenapj.com/activate.

Go online to wadenapj.com/activate. Step Two: Register with your active Google or Facebook accounts or, enter your email address and a password to use with your account. Then, check the appropriate boxes and click “Register.”

Register with your active Google or Facebook accounts or, enter your email address and a password to use with your account. Then, check the appropriate boxes and click “Register.” Step Three: Fill out the requested information so we can locate your existing subscription account and activate your membership.

Success! You have activated your digital access and unlocked your exclusive, members-only benefits.

New Member Account Sign-Up

If you want to support local journalism and stay connected to your community, sign up for a membership account. A variety of print, digital and combination subscription packages are available with low introductory rates. In just a few simple steps you can get signed up and on your way to unlimited access and full membership benefits. If you have any concerns or questions, give our Member Services team a call at (218) 631-2561.

Step One: Go online to wadenapj.com/subscribe and look at the available subscription options, selecting the one that best matches your preferences.

Go online to wadenapj.com/subscribe and look at the available subscription options, selecting the one that best matches your preferences. Step Two: Register with your active Google or Facebook accounts or, enter your email address and a password to use with your account. Then, check the appropriate boxes and click “Register.”

Register with your active Google or Facebook accounts or, enter your email address and a password to use with your account. Then, check the appropriate boxes and click “Register.” Step Three: If you selected an offer that includes print delivery, enter your zip code and select from the available subscriptions options the plan that works best for your news needs. If you selected a digital only offer, you will automatically be brought to the next step.

If you selected an offer that includes print delivery, enter your zip code and select from the available subscriptions options the plan that works best for your news needs. If you selected a digital only offer, you will automatically be brought to the next step. Step Four: Enter your payment information and start enjoying your exclusive, members-only benefits.

Support local journalism

When you become a member, you support local journalism in your community, helping everyone stay connected and informed. Forum Communications is committed to continuing our award-winning, community-focused journalism and increasing membership value.