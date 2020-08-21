Wadena's whitetail buck deer within the fence of the city's zoo area in Sunnybrook Park is showing his age.
It's believed he was a yearling when the city had him delivered to Sunnybrook Park 12 years ago. He now appears skinny and is not near as spry as he once was. A veterinarian has said his heart is likely weakening, according to Public Works Director Dan Kovar.
"We're doing as much as we can to help," Kovar said.
It's likely his poor health had something to do with the fact that the park's two does did not fawn this year, Kovar reasoned. The buck, nicknamed "Bucky" by campground host Carol Danielson, will live out his days in the park, and the city parks department will seek out a new buck not long after. The city works with different breeders in the state to get a different male deer when necessary. The parks buffalo couple, Sally and Sam, did have a calf this year, nicknamed "Sunny," which is growing bigger by the day.
The animals are all city owned except for the bull buffalo, which is leased.
"A lot of them were born in the park and stay in the park," Kovar said.
Bucky is often watched closely as he tends to grow some impressive antlers each year. The city street department has a handsome collection of the antlers though Kovar admits, some years someone has found their way into the enclosure and walked off with some of the antlers.
"The bigger they get the more people want to get in there and get them," Kovar said.
The park recently had a doe pass away in the park that was 17 years old. Within captivity, the animals tend to have a longer life than in the wild.
"They don't lack a lot," Kovar said. Aside from a fenced in grassy area along Union Creek, the animals have access to a steel building with food and water year round. During the summer camping season, campground host Danielson cares for the animals. In the off-season, the street department staff care for them.
With increased concern over chronic wasting disease in the state, these animals are inspected annually by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the United States Department of Agriculture.
"They keep pretty tight reins on everything we do and how we do it," Kovar said.
Those unfamiliar to the park can also visit the bird enclosure, where a family of peacocks lives. This area will soon see improvements as a new bird enclosure will be installed. Kovar said the peacocks usually lay on their eggs and produce new broods, but they refused to sit on their eggs this season.
The zoo area gets plenty of spectators each year and is often an area campers from around the country visit while staying in Wadena.
In other park related actions:
- The city council accepted the Parks Foundation donation for the Black’s Grove bridge repainting project and benches in Burlington Northern Park. JSM Contracting of Wadena has proposed to do the sandblasting and painting of the bridge work for the sum of $2,900. The six benches and concrete in BN Park will be provided by the Parks Foundation. Installation would need to be done by the street department. The cost would be approximately $7,000.
- Two area parks will receive upgrades including new fencing around the horseshoe pits at the softball complex at a cost of $4,950; and a new bird enclosure at the zoo in Sunnybrook Park at a cost of $14,400. The total cost comes in at $19,350 while the city budgeted $26,000 for the projects. Oberg Fence will be completing the work as the low bidder. Kovar said the bird enclosure will be similar to how it is now, though an improved lower area will help keep predators from entering the area. That was a problem in the past and a reason why the park no longer has golden pheasants on site. Kovar said he plans to get more pheasants brought back to the site when he can find them.