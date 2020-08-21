Wadena's whitetail buck deer within the fence of the city's zoo area in Sunnybrook Park is showing his age.

It's believed he was a yearling when the city had him delivered to Sunnybrook Park 12 years ago. He now appears skinny and is not near as spry as he once was. A veterinarian has said his heart is likely weakening, according to Public Works Director Dan Kovar.

"We're doing as much as we can to help," Kovar said.

It's likely his poor health had something to do with the fact that the park's two does did not fawn this year, Kovar reasoned. The buck, nicknamed "Bucky" by campground host Carol Danielson, will live out his days in the park, and the city parks department will seek out a new buck not long after. The city works with different breeders in the state to get a different male deer when necessary. The parks buffalo couple, Sally and Sam, did have a calf this year, nicknamed "Sunny," which is growing bigger by the day.

The animals are all city owned except for the bull buffalo, which is leased.

"A lot of them were born in the park and stay in the park," Kovar said.

Bucky is often watched closely as he tends to grow some impressive antlers each year. The city street department has a handsome collection of the antlers though Kovar admits, some years someone has found their way into the enclosure and walked off with some of the antlers.

"The bigger they get the more people want to get in there and get them," Kovar said.

The park recently had a doe pass away in the park that was 17 years old. Within captivity, the animals tend to have a longer life than in the wild.

"They don't lack a lot," Kovar said. Aside from a fenced in grassy area along Union Creek, the animals have access to a steel building with food and water year round. During the summer camping season, campground host Danielson cares for the animals. In the off-season, the street department staff care for them.

With increased concern over chronic wasting disease in the state, these animals are inspected annually by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the United States Department of Agriculture.

"They keep pretty tight reins on everything we do and how we do it," Kovar said.

Those unfamiliar to the park can also visit the bird enclosure, where a family of peacocks lives. This area will soon see improvements as a new bird enclosure will be installed. Kovar said the peacocks usually lay on their eggs and produce new broods, but they refused to sit on their eggs this season.

The zoo area gets plenty of spectators each year and is often an area campers from around the country visit while staying in Wadena.

In other park related actions: