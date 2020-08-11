Starting soon, you'll be asked to log in when trying to access the Wadena Pioneer Journal e-paper . We had previously opened up access to everyone for a limited time so they could experience the convenience and ease of reading local and regional news on this digital format.

Beginning in the next few weeks, we'll be adding authentication back into the e-paper, which means users will be asked to log in when trying to read the e-paper online or through the e-paper apps available in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

How to log in

If you already have a digital membership or have connected your print and digital accounts, simply go to the Wadena Pioneer Journal news site on your computer, tablet or smartphone. On a desktop computer or tablet, click the “Log in” button in the upper right.

On your mobile device, tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left for the drop down menu. Then select “Log In” from the options.

Then, fill in the email address and password associated with your account. Be sure to check the "Keep me logged in" box so you don't have to log in each time you read.

If you are a print subscriber but haven’t connected your print and digital accounts yet, access to the e-paper is included with your subscription at no additional cost. You will need to set up a digital account that connects to your print subscription information. Go to www.wadenapj.com/activate to connect them. Then, use the info above to log in and read your e-paper.

If you are not a member, but have enjoyed your trial of the e-paper, we ask you to support this local journalism with a membership. Access to the e-paper is included in all subscription options. View your options at www.wadenapj.com/subscribe.

Need help?

We are here to assist you in gaining access to the full value of your membership. Please contact the Member Services team with your questions by emailing memberservices@wadenapj.com or by calling (218) 631-2561. We appreciate your support of local journalism in your community.