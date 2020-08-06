Wadena City Council members approved updates to sign regulations in the city that set parameters on the amount of time temporary signs can be placed in the public right-of-way during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Those temporary signs, such as garage sale, auction, informational, directional, open house and such are now permitted to be up for three days prior and three days after the event. After that, the sign must be removed immediately. Other rules of these signs include, but are not limited to:

Signs must not exceed 18 inches by 18 inches.

Signs can be posted in the city boulevards provided they do not obstruct the vision of the motoring public and are not in the right-of-way along any state highway.

Noncommercial campaign signs of any size may be posted from August 1 in a state general election year until 10 days following the state general election. The subject matter of a campaign sign must relate to an election in which a candidate is running or issue to be decided.

Council members indicated that exceptions to the sign ordinance could be made with approval from the city administrator or police chief. Planning and Zoning director Dean Uselman said that the signs referenced as temporary were ones that do not require a permit to install.

Speaking of political signs

Campaigners are reminded that state law prohibits placement of private signs on highway right-of-way in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In addition, state law says that signs may not be placed on private land without the consent of the landowner.

Violation of the law, Minnesota Statute 160.27, is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties may also apply if the placement of such material contributes to a motor vehicle crash, creates injury to a person, or causes damage to a motor vehicle that runs off the road.

In addition, the Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act prohibits placing advertising devices on public utility poles, trees and shrubs and by painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.

MnDOT workers will take down any private signs located on the state highway right-of-way and transport them to the nearest maintenance truck station. County, city and township employees administer these laws on their roads.