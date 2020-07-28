Ever dream of being a part of your local government? Those looking to file for city council, township or school board seats can now do so from July 28 - August 11 with the local clerk for those boards.

To be eligible to file, you:

must be eligible to vote in Minnesota,

must have not filed for another office at the upcoming primary or general election,

must be 21 years of age or more upon assuming office,

must have maintained residence in your district for at least 30 days before the general election.

Persons interested in serving as mayor or council member must file an Affidavit of Candidacy at your local city office. Here is a rundown of area seats open for filing in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Wadena

Mayor seat, with a two-year term. Current Mayor George Deiss is running for reelection.

Two council member seats, with four-year terms each, expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Council members Jessie Gibbs and Wade Miller have both indicated they will run again for their open seats.

Bluffton

Mayor, two four-year city council seats and one special two-year council seat are up for election.

Deer Creek

Mayor seat, with a two-year term. Current Mayor Tom Svarvari is not running for reelection.

Two council seats with four year terms. Council members Danny Hendershot and John Cronk are not running for their positions, according to Deer Creek clerk Thomas Parish.

Verndale

Mayor Raye Ludovissie has indicated he will not file for reelection for the two-year seat.

Council member Tara Erckenbrack plans on running for her seat, while council member Jim Ackerson indicated he will not file for reelection for the four-year council seat.

3 Wadena-Deer Creek school board positions open for filing

If you’re interested in having a voice in the education realm, the Wadena-Deer Creek school board has three positions open. The positions up for election are Vince Hinojos, Dan Lawson and Kent Schmidt with their terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2020.

Hinojos, Lawson and Schmidt all plan to run again.

Position candidates can file with the district clerk now until Aug. 11 at 600 SW Colfax Ave., with a fee of $2.

The general election is on Nov. 3.