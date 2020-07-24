The Wadena County Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, July 27, and will reopen on Monday, Aug. 10., according to a Wadena County news release.

The closure was necessary following the untimely resignation of an employee on Thursday, July 23, who was a certified waste attendant, according to Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden. The most recent resignation comes just weeks after two other employees also left their post at the landfill in June. Odden said those positions have been posted for hire including a solid waste attendant and solid waste supervisor.

Odden said Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requirements say that you have to have a certified attendant on hand at the landfill. With the loss of the third employee, the landfill was without a certified employee, resulting in the need to close the site.

"Otter Tail County has been helping when we've had these two vacancies," Odden said. But with it being summertime and several other staff in surrounding counties on vacation, there was a significant lacking in staffing.

Recycling drop-off locations will continue to be serviced during this time. During the closure, residents can use the Northeast Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill, just 2 miles west of New York Mills on Highway 10. Odden said Todd County's Browerville site, Hubbard County's Park Rapids site and Otter Tail County's New York Mills site are all options in the meantime for demolition or household waste disposal.

Odden expects a rapid hiring process to get someone into these positions as soon as possible in order to get the site operational.

"I hate inconveniencing the public like this, but when you simply don't have the staff there's just not an option," Odden said.

Odden said they've already seen interest for the full-time positions posted on sites like Indeed. He shared that the jobs will be posted in the Wadena Pioneer Journal as well.

The Transfer Station is located at 10542 170th Street in Wadena.