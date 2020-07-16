The City of Wadena is moving ahead with cleanup of the property at 201 Bottemiller Drive in the Industrial Park, which has violated the city’s nuisance order, officials say.

Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz said the police department followed the Wadena code of ordinances to try to remedy this situation, however, the property owner, Bernard Dahlvang, has not complied. The city will bill Dahlvang for the cleanup cost and if not paid, there will be a special assessment to the property. The cost, $18,930 was approved by city council members during their Tuesday, July 14 regular meeting.

On Thursday, July 16, Dahlvang was at the property with a crew of helpers cleaning up the site. In the midst of picking up piles of scrap hardwoods and metal at the site of his business, Specialty Hardwoods, Dahlvang said they would have the property cleared by July 24, the date Dahlvang was given to remove anything he still wanted. Dahlvang admitted he had not cleaned things up earlier, but faced with a nearly $19,000 assessment, he and others on scene made it clear they would have the property cleared to avoid what they called an excessive charge.

The ordinance citing the nuisance items specifically includes "discarded or disused machinery, junked vehicles, automobile bodies or parts, household furnishings or appliances, cut and uncut scrap lumber, pipes, brick, concrete block or other materials, junk or debris."

While the city street department often handles cleanup jobs for most nuisance properties, this particular property was bid out due to the extent of cleanup and was to be performed by North Central Inc., and initially billed to the city.

The city has never tackled a property issue of this size, according to Chief Plautz, so she worked with City Attorney Jeff Pedersen in taking steps to resolve the issue. Dahlvang was notified of the nuisance violation last year and again in March 2020 in a letter, according to Plautz. She maintained further communication and visits with Dahlvang to check on progress. Dahlvang and Plautz came to an agreement that the property would be cleaned up by June 30, 2020. It was not. Plautz said Dahlvang was given the opportunity but did not appeal the decision to have the property cleaned by the June 30 date.

After hearing that the property would be cleared and costs billed to him, Dahlvang was given extra time to remove what he would like to remove by July 24. While the council gave approval for the cost of the cleanup, they were not responsible for making a determination whether this was a nuisance property.

Plautz explained that anything out in the public view not moved out of sight by that July 24 date will be removed.

“When we come in and clean up, everything goes," Plautz said.

City Attorney Jeff Pedersen spoke up for Plautz saying that she went above and beyond to give the property owner ample opportunity to gain compliance with the property.

Dahlvang said he got into the pallet wood operation in 1993, buying the business from Dean Uselman. Dahlvang remained active in the pallet operation until 2008. A sign on Bottemiller Drive notes that the property is for sale.