30-year-old Seth Nelson, of Battle Lake, was killed July 8, when a tornado struck the machine shop he was working in near Dalton.

Funds have been setup to support Nelson's family, which includes his wife Joey, and four kids. The GoFundMe page says that Seth was the main provider for the home allowing Joey to stay home and take care of their kids. The purpose of this fundraiser is to help Seth's family out with any funeral costs and to help with any other living costs for her and the kids.

As of Monday morning, 761 people donated amounts totaling over $56,000 to the family, with a goal of $50,000.

You can donate by visiting GoFundme and searching Support for the Nelson Family. You can also visit the Support for the Seth Nelson family page on Facebook to donate.

Donations can also be made to the Seth Nelson family benefit at Farmers State Bank at all four locations- Underwood, Dalton, Rothsay and Fergus Falls.