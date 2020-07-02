Smart911 is now available to all Otter Tail County residents as the countywide emergency notification system.

Smart911 is a free service that allows residents and travelers to sign up for public safety notifications, according to county officials.

The notifications are sent from state and local public safety authorities to provide timely emergency alerts during hazardous situations involving weather, traffic and other emergencies. Alerts are available via mobile or landline telephone, text or email message.

During the registration process, Smart911 allows individuals to create a Safety Profile for their household that includes any information they will want 911 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency, such as medical conditions, emergency contacts, and vehicle and pet information. When a Smart911 user makes an emergency call to 911, their Safety Profile automatically displays to the 911 call taker.

Smart911 is available for registration now on the Otter Tail County website at www.smart911.com, or through the Smart911 mobile application. The CodeRED notification system will be phased out, and Smart911 will be used as the county’s emergency notification system beginning July 1.

More info

Emergency Management Director Patrick Waletzko at 218-998-8067 or pwaletzk@co.ottertail.mn.us.