At around 1 a.m. July 6, 2019, 21-year-old Tyler Wohlers was killed on Highway 78 in Otter Tail County. According to a Perham Focus story at the time, Wohlers was walking alongside the road’s shoulder with friends when he tripped and fell into the road right before he was hit by the unidentified car.

After the crash, Wohlers' friends decided that something needed to be done to prevent a similar death from happening to anyone else, said Bernie Steeves of Ottertail.

Steeves said Wohlers will be remembered with a quarter-mile, 8-to-10-foot path that is a small piece of a larger walking path project in the Ottertail. This small piece of the path will be along the west side of Highway 78, from the intersection to the Pelican Bay public water access on Otter Tail Lake.

After spending the winter months working on this piece of the project, it was already approved both the City of Ottertail and by the state Department of Transportation, Steeves said.

The project has moved along quickly, according to Steeves. He said the hope is that by using local contractors the project will cost less than the DOT's estimated cost is $210,000

“We’re starting to talk to contractors so we’re moving ahead very quickly,” Steeves said.

Fundraising for the path is taking place on GoFundMe, Steeves said. As of June 26, about $35,000 has been raised of the $75,000 goal.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the hit-and-run that killed Wohlers is still an open case and no new information has been found.

Friends who were with Wohlers the night he was killed in 2019 told authorities the vehicle that hit him was a smaller sedan, similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier. The car could be a white or silver color; however, it was dark and there were no streetlights in the area. The vehicle will have front end damage and a fluid leak.

Those who have information about the vehicle or driver to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244.

To donate

To contribute to the Tyler Scott Wohlers Memorial Walking Path, visit https://gf.me/u/x9qijz.