As word of a protest in Wadena started spreading last week, rumors about what was expected for Wadena began to turn ugly quickly across social media and word-of-mouth.

Wadena’s Chief of Police Naomi Plautz shed some light on the matter but would not comment on one particular situation related to a lighter fluid purchase.

That particular instance churned out further rumors about outsiders buying up all the lighter fluid and guns from area stores. But the truth, according to Wadena's business people, is that some stores chose to remove those items out of precaution. There were no unusual purchases noted.

Out of precaution, some stores were given guidance by the Wadena Police Department to consider removing items that could be used as weapons.

Tom Weber of Weber’s Wadena Hardware, was instructed to remove his guns and lighter fluid from the shelves out of concern that they could be stolen or used for ill intent.

Weber said people were inquiring about lighter fluid last Friday but they were not selling it. Weber’s Hardware closed down at 3 p.m. on Friday but Weber and others remained at the business through the duration of the protest, which remained peaceful according to Chief Plautz. Weber said he felt the precautions were a good move based on what some cities have seen in terms of unrest and vandalism on businesses.

“We were notified to remove guns from the premises,” Weber said. “We heard all kinds of rumors, but I’m glad it was all false.”

Wadena Walmart general manager John Wakeman said they did not remove lighter fluid from shelves or guns from the displays.

"We did not see any abnormal shopping pattern," Wakeman said. "Nobody came in and cleared us out of those things."

A rumor that Walmart closed down early out of concern of protests and looting was not true. Wakeman said they maintained the same hours. He said that information about potential protests was well communicated by the police department.

Super One in Wadena chose to close down two hours early on Friday and removed lighter fluid and lighters from shelves ahead of the planned protests. Store manager Jim Walz said that he was not aware of any unusual purchases or attempts to purchase.

"Like everyone else, we didn't know what kind of situation could arise," Walz said.

Ace Hardware store manager Sandy Hess said they chose not to remove anything from their shelves, but perhaps due to the rumors, staff were abundantly cautious about purchases being made. There was nothing unusual to report.

Wadena Councilman Wade Miller responded to questioning on Facebook that the decision by the Wadena Police Department to prepare itself for the protests, requesting some businesses remove items that could be used for destruction, was based on a legitimate situation but he could not comment on those details.

"There was something suspicious," Miller said. "I know the police had good reason."

Walz was thankful the police took swift action to inform businesses to take precautions. While nothing happened, he wanted to take all measures to ensure the safety of his employees.

"Because of the swift action, that may have helped avoid something from happening," Walz said.

Seeing all the damage that has taken place in Fargo and the Twin Cities, the suggestion of a protest seems to quickly turn to those instances where violence has erupted. Business people and city staff were thankful that they saw nothing like that in Wadena.

Another rumor about busloads of people from out of the area coming to Wadena to protest also never came to fruition. Those witnessed and interviewed during the protest were Wadena residents.

Walz said that those who protested were doing what was within their rights and he felt comfortable that no destruction was going to take place.