ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 712 new COVID-19 cases confirmed through lab-based testing on Friday, June 5 in Minnesota.

Those positive cases are among the 11,006 newly completed diagnostic tests, putting the state above its goal of testing 10,000 people daily.

The health department also revised the number of tests completed by Thursday, bumping the number up by 6,023 more than what was originally reported and putting the number of completed tests at 15,927 in a single day.

As of Friday's update, there are 5,116 known and active cases of COVID-19 in the state. More than 20,000 people who have tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The health department reported 33 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday and 26 of them were in long-term care facilities.

One death was recording in each of the following counties: Clay, Crow Wing, Dakota, Lyon, Otter Tail, Swift and Washington. Two deaths were recorded in Anoka County. Eight deaths were recorded in Ramsey County and 16 deaths were recorded in Hennepin County. A deceased person of Ramsey County was in their 50s. Everyone else was at least 60 years old or older.

Intensive care unit use has dropped for the second day in a row by 22 more beds to 220. Another 258 around the state are hospitalized outside of an ICU setting.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.