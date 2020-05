OTTER TAIL COUNTY - A woman from Brainerd, MN was thrown from her car in a rollover crash early Sunday morning, May 24.

The crashed happened at mile marker 88 of Highway 10, which is just west of Wadena.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 43-year-old woman was driving east at a high rate of speed when she swerved off of the road, and went into the ditch.

The patrol says that's when her car rolled and she was ejected.

Her injuries are unknown.