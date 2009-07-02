Wadena County is off to a promising start in responding to the 2020 census, according to Vicki Clayton, Wadena County's partnership specialist with the US Census Bureau.

Clayton gave two specific reasons why getting everyone to respond was important.

Congressional districts: In 2010 Minnesota came within 8,000 people (out of 5.6 million) to losing a seat in the House. Without everyone responding, Minnesota could drop to seven districts, losing a voice in the House of Representatives. Money: Over $675 billion are distributed to the US States/Territories, each year, for 10 years based off the Decennial Census Data. One website states that each person not counted is $2,800 per year of missed funding for Minnesota. That’s $28,000 over the next 10-year period.

Of the 10 counties Clayton is responsible for, Wadena County is ranked fourth behind Wilkin, Stevens and Clay counties as of April 28. Wadena County had a response rate of 57.2% but had one of the smallest response rates via internet among the 10 counties, including 24.3%.

Further breakdowns of the response rate show that the northern part of the county has a response rate of 45.7%; the southern part 58.7% and the southwestern part, surrounding the city of Wadena leads the way at 64.4%.

In 2010, the population of the county was 13,843 and recent estimates in 2019 show the population down slightly at 13,682.

To complete the census online go to: 2020census.gov and click on the “respond now” button. You do not need a census ID. The census ID is linked to the physical address. If you do not use an ID, it only means that you will have to enter your address.

Resident may choose to call 844-330-2020 for English or call 844-468-2020 for Spanish to complete the census. They may call between the hours of 6 a.m. - 1 a.m.

The update leave will resume June 13 through July 9. This is where census takers will drop off census packets at the front doors of 5 million households while updating addresses. This includes residents who receive their mail at the post office.