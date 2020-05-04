This spring, an entire class of seniors is losing the opportunity to celebrate numerous important rites of passage, graduation ceremonies being one of them. And parents, grandparents and other loved ones are looking for unique ways to celebrate their graduates who may not get to walk across the stage, or to throw their mortarboard high into the air.

For generations local newspapers have brought people together, helping families celebrate their most important milestones. We are demonstrating that again during this challenging time by publishing your graduate’s accomplishments, sharing them with the entire community in ways no other media does.

Celebrate your graduate with everyone

The Wadena Pioneer Journal publishes important life celebrations each week, and graduation is certainly one of life’s special moments, especially this year.

We have a simple, cost-effective and easy way to recognize and share your senior’s accomplishments with everyone. We call these announcements “Milestones,” and by placing a Milestone for your graduate, you’ll be creating a tangible keepsake for life.

Getting your grad’s Milestone in the paper is simple:

Go to modulist.news and tap “Get Started” to create an account

and tap “Get Started” to create an account Once your account is created, navigate to the content options

Choose the “Other Celebrations” content category

Select the newspaper in which you wish the grad announcement to publish

Build a customized graduation Milestone celebrating your graduate

Choose the “Next Step” button to move to the checkout

Creating your graduation greeting will take you less than 15 minutes to complete; it’s an inexpensive way to share the news with the entire community; and you’ll be producing a memory that your seniors can keep the rest of their lives.

We can’t give our community’s seniors their graduation back, but your community newspaper is here to help make the time as memorable as possible.

Celebrations don’t stop

During this challenging time, we know that celebrations do not stop. How we celebrate may change, but our commitment to helping you share your most important family “Milestones” won’t. We will continue to print your graduation announcements, your birthdays, your weddings and engagements, your retirements, and yes even your loved ones’ obituaries through this time and beyond.

We are your local newspaper, and we’ve been sharing your family’s Milestones for generations. And we’ll be sharing them for generations to come.