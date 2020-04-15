I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges and uncertainty for every industry — the news industry certainly not excluded.

But amidst all the chaos in crisis, I find it’s helpful to look for the good. And you, dear subscriber, are the good.

While advertisers have had to pull their placements due to their own pandemic-induced challenges and our business has faced difficult decisions in response, we have also been honored during this time to see our community rally around us to offer support through subscriptions.

Those who have been subscribers for years and years have reached out with kind words about the work we’re doing to keep people informed. They’ve been advocates for us to the rest of the community. Those who had previously wavered as to whether they wanted to pay for the news decided to purchase a subscription — and they told their friends, too.

I’ve often said that in the news business, our goal is to give a voice to the voiceless. And it’s been inspiring lately to see our communities use their voices to advocate for us — to not only support us with their own subscription but encourage their networks to do the same.

Your subscription makes our work possible. You make informing our communities possible. Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Bill Marcil, Jr., President and CEO of Forum Communications



