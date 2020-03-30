On Saturday, March 28, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) incorrectly identified a COVID-19 case as residing in Hubbard County.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health reports that, as of March 28, there are no known positive cases in Hubbard County. According to a news release from hospital, MDH incorrectly identified a case as residing in Hubbard County. This error was corrected on the MDH website.

Hubbard County Emergency Manager Brian Halbasch said, "The person who tested positive is actually a resident of Clearwater County, but has a Park Rapids mailing address, hence the confusion. "

The news release stated, "Community spread of COVID-19 is present in Minnesota, and while we have no lab identified cases in Hubbard County, we should assume it is circulating in our community. Please continue to practice personal protective measures and social distancing guidelines."

Per the governors order, stay home as much as possible, leaving only for essential needs (food, medical needs).

If you need to go out in public, maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently.

Stay home when you are sick and contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Cover your cough.

To promote the community’s ability to stay at home, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health department is offering coordination of essential services/needs for all residents of Hubbard County, as well as other residents located within the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospital service area. These essential needs include groceries, medications or other items needed for daily living.

To sign up for assistance with essential needs, or to notify CHI St. Joseph's Community Health of a resident in need of services, call 218-237-5464. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They also encourage residents to help those individuals and families who may need extra help during this time.

