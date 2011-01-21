Motorists traveling on Highway 10 and Hwy 71 through Wadena should plan for delays as crews begin to reconstruct the two-lane roadways on Monday, March 30, weather permitting, according to a news release from MnDOT. Access to businesses and residences will remain open, however expect changes.

Here’s what else to expect:

Both lanes of Highway 10 traffic will shift onto the westbound (north) side of the road as crews reconstruct the eastbound (south) side. This work is to take place through June. Once one side is complete, traffic will shift to the south side through August.

During this portion of work, Highway 71 will close at Highway 10 and one block on either side of Hwy 10.

During this work, detours include:

Hwy 71 south of Hwy 10: Use Hwy 29 and Second St SW

Use Hwy 29 and Second St SW Hwy 71 north of Hwy 10: Use Juniper Ave and Second St NW

Work began on Highway 10 in 2019 to repave the road on the east and west ends of Wadena and replace underground drainage structures near Union Creek. This year crews will reconstruct the road, upgrade pedestrian sidewalks, upgrade city storm sewers, install new LED street lighting, replace signal systems at Seconds Street W and Highway 71, and upgrade the railroad crossings on Highway 71 and Second Street W.

Once complete in October 2020, the $12.4 million project will widen the road, provide a smoother, safer surface, and improve traffic flow, according to the MnDOT release. For more information on this project or to sign up for project email updates, visit mndot.gov/d3/wadena .