The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners held an emergency board meeting Friday, March 20, to discuss COVID-19 planning and preparations taking place at the county. The public meeting was held via Go-To-Meeting to ensure social distancing and accommodate the public’s access to the meeting. The full board participated in the meeting as well as county staff and members of the public, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health Director, briefed the board on the most recent updates from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “We continue to plan with our public health team and local healthcare providers, as well as participate in calls with MDH,” said Lien. “While Otter Tail County does not have a confirmed positive case at this time, it is essential that everyone follows MDH’s community mitigation and social distancing guidelines.”

Patrick Waletzko, Emergency Manager for Otter Tail County, shared the general overviews of the West Central MN Healthcare Coalition in which the county is a partner. The MN Healthcare Coalition is a group of individual healthcare and response organizations that play a critical role in healthcare system preparedness and response capabilities. Otter Tail County will participate in planning and response with this this group.

County Attorney Michelle Eldien and Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons updated the board on the current visitation status for the jail and courthouse. Access is limited at this time and those entering for court proceedings or other court business are being screened per public health guidelines before they enter a court room. Board Chair, Lee Rogness, asked Eldien and Fitzgibbons to report to the board on March 24 any updates that occur.

Ensuring essential business of the county is conducted and minimal disruptions are experienced by the public and local economy, a resolution approving electronic public hearings during the COVID-19 emergency was passed. Effective immediately, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners directed staff to postpone any non-essential public hearings and approved the use of telephone and other electronic means as allowed under Minnesota Statute. The commissioners encouraged the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustment, and other County units to hold public hearings in this approved manner.

Amy Baldwin, Community Development Agency (CDA) Director reported the efforts being made on behalf of businesses and the private sector. A recent survey was sent to area business to assess the initial and expected potential impact of business closings due to coronavirus. Baldwin reported the CDA will hold an emergency meeting next week to address the findings and work with stakeholders and businesses to provide resources and assistance. A list of resources for businesses can be found on the county website.

Nicole Hansen, County Administrator and Human Resource Director, reported to commissioners the current status of the County’s workforce and plans and policies to guide employees and the public in maintaining social distancing while carrying out the responsibilities of county government. County government buildings remain closed to the public, according to the news release.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held March 24 at 8:30 a.m. via Go-To-Meeting. Please visit the county webpage for the agenda and Go-To-Meeting instructions and call in information. ottertailcountymn.us.

Those with health questions related to COVID-19 should call: