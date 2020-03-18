As of March 19, Mayor George Deiss declared a peace time emergency due to the COVID-19 health pandemic. Tomorrow, Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. the Wadena City Council will hold a special meeting to extend the Mayor’s declaration.

Along with the emergency declaration, City offices are now closed. An exact ending date of the closure has not been determined, according to a news release.

All city offices will remain staffed. City employees are restricted from having contact with the public for the safety of the public and employees. The City will continue to provide these vital services:

• The City Administrative Center will continue to answer phone calls. If your call is not answered, please leave a message and your call will be returned.

• Utility services, water, sewer and electric services, will continue as normal. If you have any issues with your services, please call the City Administrative Center at 218-631-7707.

• City streets will continue to be plowed as needed.

• The Administrative Center will continue to process utility payments. During this closure, please either mail your utility payment or place it in our drop box. The drop box is secure and city staff will check it throughout the day.

• Both the police and fire departments will continue to respond to calls for service. However, the Public Safety Building will be closed to the public.

As previously announced, the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center is closed. Please note there will be activity at the Center. The City has partnered with Tri-County Health Care for their use of the facility as needed basis during this crisis.

The Wadena Liquor Store will remain open. Customers who are health compromised, over 60, disabled or sick can use our drive up and carry out service. Please call ahead for this service at 218-631-7703.

The Hwy 10 project will proceed as planned. Weather permitting, north Hwy 71 will be closed from Hwy 10 to Birch Ave. and south Hwy 71 to Aldrich Ave. beginning March 30. Hwy 10 will be open throughout the project.

Please note that everything is subject to change.

