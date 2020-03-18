Otter Tail County will be limiting access to all public buildings effective immediately and until further notice under the authority of the Emergency Declaration issued by the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners on March 17 and through consultation with Otter Tail County Public Health and Emergency Management, according to an Otter Tail County press release.

Changes to Otter Tail County services:

All county facilities' exterior doors will be locked.

Solid waste will continue essential operations.

The courthouse will be open only for persons that have essential business with the court. Anyone visiting the courthouse must identify the purpose of their visit and will go through a screening process.

While the buildings will be closed to the public, services and operation hours will continue through phone, email and by appointment if deemed necessary by the department. Citizens are encouraged to explore the online options and utilize them whenever possible. Citizens should call prior to visiting any county facility to ensure department or staff availability. A listing of department and agency contacts is available online and will be posted at each door.

Due to the fluidity of information regarding COVID-19, it is anticipated that further updates will be provided. Check the website at www.ottertailcountymn.us/ for updated information.

