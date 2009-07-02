Wadena-Deer Creek Schools will be providing free grab-and-go student meals today (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday of this week for pick-up at the high school for students 18 years old and under. This will take place in the parking lot on the north side of the high school from 10 a.m. until noon. Starting Monday, March 23, WDC will be delivering meals to those families that have requested delivery.
Any questions, contact Wadena-Deer Creek Schools at 632-2300 or check the school's website for updates.