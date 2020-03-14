The City of Wadena announced Monday morning the temporary closure of the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center (MWRC) beginning Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m.

City Administrator Janette Bower said the decision was made after review of Minnesota Department of Health recommendations in an effort to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the facility will go through a "deep clean."

MWRC manager Eric Robb said there will be staff on site doing a complete overhaul clean on the site including some light maintenance projects. He said the decision to close was a tough one, but they decided to follow a similar timeline as the school system at this time. With over 1,200 members, the 24/7 facility sees a large mount of traffic.

Robb recommends members take their items out of their lockers so each can be cleaned, however, he added that if people want to leave items in their lockers, that's OK. Staff will not go into those lockers.

"Currently, we expect the facility to remain closed through March 31, 2020," according to a news release from the city. "We will continue to evaluate the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and make future determinations about when to reopen based on the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and community."

Bower said memberships will be extended because of this closure. Robb said the staff are taking care of members by putting a stop on all automatic payments during the closure. The release states that more information will be available on the MWRC Facebook page.

The City is also working with Tri-County Health Care to accommodate their need to continue therapy at the the MWRC. Tri-County Health Care providers will be contacting therapy patients with details on building access for their sessions.

Any questions regarding the facility should be addressed to facility emails: Eric Robb: wellnessdirector@wadena.org; Lisa Anderson: wellnessrec@wadena.org; or Sam Erickson: wellmaint@wadena.org.

