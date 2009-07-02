Spring load restrictions began Monday, March 9, at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the central frost zone, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map .

The start of spring load restrictions has already been announced in the SOUTH, SOUTHEAST and METRO frost zones for Friday, March 6.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits .

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal ( axle weight limits ).

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations - Oversize/Weight Permits, 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.

For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement; 651-350-2000.