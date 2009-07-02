The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $13.9 million in Clean Water Fund grants to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state, including for bacteria and phosphorus reduction in Todd and Otter Tail Counties.

The majority of the grant funding is allocated for voluntary conservation projects across Minnesota, including $2.1 million for projects that specifically focus on improving and protecting drinking water. Multipurpose drainage management projects will receive $734,441, according to a BWSR news release.

“Clean water is fundamental to the health and well-being of the people who call Minnesota home,” said BWSR executive director John Jaschke in the release. “These grants will improve water quality throughout our state and help provide more Minnesotans with the clean water they expect and deserve.”