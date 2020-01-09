A flurry of items, including mirrors, mats and flags, were transported across the street as the Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School moved to a new location at what was previously Pillage Square.

Master Lolita Myers began looking for a new space in November when she learned about the possibility of her previous location being sold. The process included a week and a half break of classes, from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1, which students receive off every year for Christmas.

“It’s a job moving. I had been in that building since 1995. I owned the Books N Things and we closed that in 2000 and then I moved the Tae Kwon Do school from my home to here and had been there, well, 19 years,” Myers said. “So you collect a lot of stuff.”

With a business to pack up and a new place to clean, re-model and organize, Myers’ time quickly became filled. Myers says “(her) students were wonderful” as they carried items and boxes and cleared the previous place out in a matter of two and a half hours.

In the new location, Myers had the carpet replaced and the ceiling painted. She will also remove a large step and add a platform or new door to the back entrance. The upstairs portion of the new space will be the students’ training area, with a coat room and dressing room in the back. The downstairs portion will be storage.

“(The basement) is a blessing because now I can store a lot of stuff that I had to have upstairs before and so this will give us more training area,” Myers said.

The additional training area allows the already growing Tae Kwon Do School the space needed, including for Hapkido and Kumdo classes. Hapkido is a form of self-defense and Kumdo is the art of bamboo and wooden swords, according to Myers.

“We are growing and we were getting quite cramped over there. The space that the parents were sitting in, they had to keep moving back and back to give room for the new little white belts that were coming in,” Myers said. “So we’ve got about oh 15 to 20 more feet here, and so then we’ll have more room to grow.”

The school’s previous location will be home to Glamour Full Service Salon, which is soon moving from its location at 122 Colfax Ave SW. Check out next week’s Pioneer Journal for more on that business update.



