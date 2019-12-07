A helicopter crash in St. Cloud included the loss of three Minnesota National Guard soldiers. To honor the lives of the three young men, Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from Friday, Dec. 6 at 2:05 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 9 at 2:05 p.m. since Thursday at 2:05 p.m. was when the Guard no longer had contact with the crew, according to the National Guard news release.