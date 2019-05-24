Hwy 10 roadwork: Delays begin June 3

Drivers will have to stop and take turns going through the single-lane work zone. Flaggers will let you know when it's safe to go and follow the pilot car through the area. If you're at a driveway or intersection at Hwy 10, wait there until you see the pilot car go by first.

Be prepared that the work zone may change daily, and plan ahead for delays. Crews will work Monday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days, through the month of July.

Be alert that horse-drawn buggy traffic may be navigating through the work zone.

Intersection work west of Wadena

Hwy 10 will also have lane shifts and flaggers at the Highway 10/Otter Tail County Road 75 intersection west of Wadena. Crews will widen the road and install new center left-turn lanes for improved safety and access.

Looking ahead

Early Fall 2019: Both directions of Hwy 10 will close between Wadena CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd and Harry Rich Dr in Wadena to replace underground drainage structures near Union Creek. Detour uses Harry Rich Dr and CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd.

A project open house will be scheduled later this summer.

Next year: Most of the mainline work/detours between 3rd St W and CR 4 will be done in 2020. In preparation, however, plan to see workers, equipment and periodic lane or shoulder closures in Wadena this year.