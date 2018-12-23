According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened Friday afternoon around 3:25 p.m. at 460th Street and Highway 10. Three of the four occupants of the car were life-flighted, although authorities have not yet released the name of the victims. There is no word on their condition. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Perham Ambulance, Perham Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Detroit Lakes Ambulance and the Perham Fire Department responded to the scene.