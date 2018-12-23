Search
    3-business fire in Perham

    By Michael Denny Today at 2:23 p.m.
    Fire in Perham has reportedly spread to three businesses. (Submitted photo)
    Firefighters are battling a fire that has reportedly affected three businesses in Perham Sunday morning. (Submitted photo)
    Firefighters are at the scene of a three-store fire in Perham Sunday morning.  Suds (a bar and eatery), Masterpiece Vapors and Make Me Wine are reportedly the businesses on fire. A facebook post from Make Me Wine said:

    "Many of you may have heard the news, but Make Me Wine unfortunately fell victim to a fire. Everyone is alright, but the store was a total loss.

    We greatly appreciate everyone’s sympathy and understanding during this time. Thank you all for your patronage for the past 9 years, we have made many new friends and memories during that time. We will figure out what the future holds after the holidays."

    The Perham Focus has a reporter on the scene and will post more details as they are available.

