3-business fire in Perham

"Many of you may have heard the news, but Make Me Wine unfortunately fell victim to a fire. Everyone is alright, but the store was a total loss.

We greatly appreciate everyone’s sympathy and understanding during this time. Thank you all for your patronage for the past 9 years, we have made many new friends and memories during that time. We will figure out what the future holds after the holidays."

The Perham Focus has a reporter on the scene and will post more details as they are available.