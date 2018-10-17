Westrum and Damian Williams, project manager at ICS Consulting shared progress updates during the regular school board meeting Monday, Oct. 15. Over $8 million of the $15 million project has been spent "well over 50 percent, so there's no turning back now," Williams said laughing.

Williams said it was a good thing boilers were operating in the school as it's been quite a cold October. Elementary principal Louis Rutten said there have been some cool spots and hot spots but that they are working at getting the system to a comfortable level throughout the school.

Williams noted that the budget is looking good for plans to continue next summer to finish the remaining projects.

Westrum spoke proudly about the work that has been done so far but said that the work happening next year, including a new school bus parking area and playground, will be a very visible change for the community.

"I'm excited," Westrum said. "This year a ton of work got done and next year you're really gonna see it."

That parking area change, which was able to move ahead after the city of Wadena resolved to close a portion of Dayton Avenue last week, will go out for bids in November and hopefully bids could be awarded in December, according to Williams.

Westrum thanked the city of Wadena for their help in making the project possible, saying the move was a positive one towards improved student safety. Westrum said the bus parking area will be similar to one installed at a school in Mora. While it is working for that school, Westrum said the WDC parking area will be about 4 feet wider, a help to bus drivers looking to navigate in and out.

Concerning this project, the board approved deeding 20 feet of the entire southern edge of what will be the new playground area to the city of Wadena. The school will pave that area as an alley along with a small section behind a residence. This paved area will also have the snow removed by the school district.

In other actions, the board:

• Approved a resignation/retirement notice from Kathleen Davis, Middle/High School media assistant, effective Dec. 31 and from Marsha Horan, school bus driver, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

• Set a special meeting date for noon Wednesday, Nov. 14 to canvass the election results.

• Heard from Westrum, who referenced Middle/High School Principal Tyler Church's report, where he mentioned two men visited the schools and gave a report of the school safety issues. Overall, the school received good comments. Westrum said the school staff are discussing possible changes regarding the flow of traffic in the Middle/High School parking area.