CEO students participate in PBS documentary

Frannie Bakken, Chase Domier, Jayson Young and Nicholas Johnson (from Sebeka High School) were able to tour the Twin Cities Public Television Studio in St. Paul on Oct. 11. They got to see the control room, the filming studio, and Studio A, in addition to viewing the documentary and participating in the discussion.

According to Central MN CEO facilitator, Cindi Koll, "students were invited to share their perspectives on how schools and communities might best serve the educational needs of today's youth."

The documentary aired on Channel 2 on Oct. 14.

CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) is a year-long course for juniors and seniors designed to utilize partnerships that provide an overview of business development and processes.