    CEO students participate in PBS documentary

    By Submitted by Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Today at 1:15 p.m.
    In the PBS studio where they taped the documentary, from left: Wadena-Deer Creek students Jayson Young, Chase Domier, Frannie Bakken, Sebeka student Nicholas Johnson and Cindi Koll, CEO facilitator. (Photo courtesy of PBS)

    Four Central MN CEO students were the only young adults in the room at the screening of the PBS documentary, "Career Preparation in Rural Communities."

    Frannie Bakken, Chase Domier, Jayson Young and Nicholas Johnson (from Sebeka High School) were able to tour the Twin Cities Public Television Studio in St. Paul on Oct. 11. They got to see the control room, the filming studio, and Studio A, in addition to viewing the documentary and participating in the discussion.

    According to Central MN CEO facilitator, Cindi Koll, "students were invited to share their perspectives on how schools and communities might best serve the educational needs of today's youth."

    The documentary aired on Channel 2 on Oct. 14.

    CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) is a year-long course for juniors and seniors designed to utilize partnerships that provide an overview of business development and processes.

