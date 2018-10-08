Wadena attorneys disciplined

The petition alleged that the two attorneys committed professional misconduct warranting public discipline—namely, as one of the partners in a law firm, failing to supervise non-lawyer support staff to ensure that the required trust account books and records were maintained, the the trust account records that were maintained were accurate, and that client funds were deposited into trust; failing to safeguard client funds; commingling earned fees in the trust account; and negligently misappropriating client funds.

Parties jointy recommend that the appropriate discipline is a public reprimand followed by two years probation, subject to terms and conditions including remaining compliant.