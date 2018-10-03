Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Wadena PJ
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
$25 million in safety grants awarded to Minnesota schools
Marriage licenses - Sept. 28
Wadena County wanted - Oct. 1 edition
National test of wireless emergency alert system scheduled for today
Police identify teenager who died at Bemidji State dorm as M State student
More Topics
education
local
region
state
sports
Headlines
Wolverines return to the win column at home
West Central Area/Ashby rolls in playoff rematch with Wadena-DC
Wadena-DC gets win over conference rival
Crosby-Ironton,Staples-Motley hold off Wadena-DC
Loer, Hinojos crack the top 10, Wolverines third in Bagley
obituaries
Headlines
Randy Windels
Jean Erickson
Gloriann Waln
James "Jim" Gustafson
Glen G. Gerads
business
Headlines
United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties welcomes new board member
Property transfers - Sept. 27 edition
Tri-County Health Care introduces eClinic service
South Country's efforts showing improvements in fight against opioid epidemic
TCHC Foundation introduces first All Heart Gala
entertainment
Headlines
42nd Street Jazz Band to perform at Wadena Depot Sept. 29
The Holmes is going purple! Prince's band The Revolution to perform Sept. 27
Steamroller art tent event set for Sept. 15
Poetry walk set for Sept. 15-30 at Green Island
Whiskey Creek Film Festival returns Sept. 14-20
More Topics
art
events
music
theater
life
Headlines
St. Huberts church hosting Harvest Festival Oct. 28
God may be an easy target, but he's a strong one
The cost of being a disciple
Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition
Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition
More Topics
food
opinion
Headlines
Veterans Services: 4 ways to visit West Point
Ask A Trooper: Do farm vehicles need pilot cars?
Your letters: Don't vacate Dayton
Veteran Services: VA and Small Business Administration team up to help veteran entrepreneurs
Ask A Trooper: Is it a violation if the third brake light stops working?
More Topics
commentary
editorials
letters
outdoors
Headlines
Boaters and anglers must take steps to prevent aquatic invasive species spread
Fishing Frenzy: An interactive look at the 2018 Minnesota fishing opener
Youth Day at Knob Hill set for May 6
Ice out on Otter Tail County lake shows Mother Nature's power and beauty
Ice out on Otter Tail County lake shows Mother Nature's power and beauty
More Topics
environment
fishing
hunting
milestones
Headlines
Sylvia (Sue) Line Anderson
Bob & Bev Krusemark
Capri Raea Aho
Robert and Mary Roggenkamp
Vera Kleinke
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Marriage licenses - Sept. 28
By
Pioneer Journal Staff
Today at 10:41 a.m.
Joshua David Sweere, Wadena, to Kaitlin Marie Dunrud, Wadena.
Additional Articles Recommended by Wadena PJ
Details emerge in alleged murder south of Detroit Lakes
Wadena County wanted - Oct. 1 edition
Wadena County Commission: Board looks to cut 4.2 percent increase in levy further
Additional Articles Recommended by Wadena PJ
Details emerge in alleged murder south of Detroit Lakes
Wadena County wanted - Oct. 1 edition
Wadena County Commission: Board looks to cut 4.2 percent increase in levy further
Explore related topics:
News
marriage licenses
Advertisement