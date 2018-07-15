Karry Spinar, social worker, and Crystal Rasmussen, assistant director of nursing, both of Fair Oaks Lodge, approached Darcy Boldt at Gray Horse Quilt Shop in Wadena about the idea for the quilt about two months ago. Boldt then approached Kelly Wong of Central Minnesota Credit Union in Wadena about the quilt. The two donated time and money to make the quilt a reality for the center.

Boldt did her research and after finding some ideas, she went to work on assembling the quilt over a few days. She has her own longarm quilting machine at her shop so she had no trouble creating a custom quilt for the cause. Longarm quilting is the process by which a longarm sewing machine is used to sew together a quilt top, quilt batting and quilt backing into a finished quilt.

The honor quilt offers a loving way to send off someone who's passed away, Wong said. Rather than just a black bag to transport someone, the honor quilt is draped over the bag, offering a more decorative send off. This quilt is a jelly roll pattern consisting of many colors flecked with gold. At the center of the quilt is a large cross.

Upon seeing the quilt for the first time on Monday, June 2, Spinar and Rasmussen were thrilled by how it turned out. They commented on the beauty of the stitching and colors.

"This is very special," Spinar said. "It provides dignity for the one who passed and for the family."

The staff explained that the quilt will cover the deceased as they leave and are transported from the facility. Once escorted, the quilt will be removed and it will be placed on the bed of the one who passed for the next 24 hours.