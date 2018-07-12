Jerry Mevissen is guest author for Book Ends on July 14

Mevissen's book is "Animal Life," a collection of fifteen short stories, each named for an animal. The stories often involve animals, but they feature people who act like animals. "This is my fifth and final book," Mevissen says. "I said at the beginning I had five books in me, one for each grandchild. Time to move on."

Mevissen emigrated to the Greater Nimrod Area in 2000 and began his writing career with a weekly column for the Review Messenger, "Nimrod Chronicles." A selection from three years of columns became a book by the same name published by North Star Press. Four collections of short stories followed — "Broken Hart." "Good Shepherd," "That Reminds Me," and now "Animal Life" all published by Jackpine Writers' Bloc.

Book Ends is a monthly meet-the-author event at The Uptown café in Wadena beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14. A discussion of books and writing is followed by Q&A, book sales/autographs, and lunch. There is no charge for attending.