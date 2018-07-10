Superintendent Lee Westrum said the immense pressure of time is clear as everyone on site is under the gun of getting work zipped up in about 45 days. He spoke to school board members along with site superintendent Chris Wacker of ICS Consulting Inc. Monday during a school tour before the regular board meeting.

Elementary School principal Louis Rutten spoke highly of the site superintendents and workers on site all knowing they cannot surpass the deadline. No one seems to be more aware of that than Wacker who has been on site six days a week, even over Independence Day trying to keep up with the huge project.

Wacker said they've averaged about 65 workers on site a day, but that will increase to about 100 in the near future as much of the demo comes to a close and the rebuild is full blown. Workers were setting up walls, preparing for new windows and finishing up work on the roof Monday. Wacker was glad crews were able to begin with portions of the work in the tunnels before school was out, allowing them to get a great deal done behind the scenes.

"The progress is amazing," Westrum said. "To see the progress in one week is pretty remarkable."

Board members saw steel studs going in place for new classrooms, bricks being laid for new bathroom stalls and thousands of feet of new pipes and ductwork in the confines of the lower tunnels. Much of the work so far has involved improving air quality and the heating system.

Asbestos removal was also part of that major health safety improvement. Wacker said they found about 80 different spots of asbestos in need of removal. Now there are only a couple spots left. Those are areas that are not expected to be disrupted and the plan is to not remove them. Westrum and Wacker said.

Wacker has been pleased with how well everyone has been working together and noted that working with the school custodial staff has been first rate.

Wacker puts on the miles typically completing about six walkarounds a day. He said workers are coming from all over the state and region to get this job done. Some are working 12, some 14 hours a day, he noted. And without the work of the engineers and architects who were coming on site this week, he said none of this work would be possible.

About 55 new kindergarteners are signed up to enjoy the remodeled school this fall.

In other board action, the board approved:

• Resignations from Emily Thibodeau from Kids Club, Emily Warner from her position as paraprofessional and Kayla Polasek from SLPA (Speech-language pathology assistant.)

• A change order request totalling $90,566 to install a 6-inch water main. This was needed to replace a 50-year-old main that had no direction of flow, as water was able to come from either direction. "It's really about our only good option," Westrum.said. The district should see about half of this cost recovered by not having to dig under Hwy 29 for replacement, Westrum said.

• Services from Wadena County Public Health for 240 hours of school nurse services at a cost of $45.44 an hour. Westrum said the service works well. "Wadena County Public Health helps us out in a lot of areas," Westrum said.

• A Northern Pines mental health contract. The cost of the contract was not to exceed $15,000, which was the same as last year.

• The 10-year Long-Term Facilities Maintenance plan was approved. WDC school business manager Brian Jacobson noted that it was a fairly easy plan to prepare as it was mostly put together already. He noted the big part of the plan working out involving the bonding, which allowed the revenue to jump to meet the expenses of the elementary school remodel. All were in favor of the resolution.