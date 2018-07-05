Hwy 71 in Wadena closes week of July 9
Motorists who travel Hwy 71 through Wadena will encounter delays and a detour as the road is closed between Hwy 10 and Colfax Avenue beginning Monday, July 9. All lanes of Hwy 71 in Wadena will open by 8 p.m. Friday, July 13, according to a MnDOT news release.
The closure is needed while railroad crews remove and repair several of the Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad crossings located just south of Highway 10 in Wadena.
Motorists should follow the signed detour along Hwy 29 and 2nd ST SW, or seek their own alternate routes.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.