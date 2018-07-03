Level III sex offender moves to Wadena area

Cory Lynn Mangan, 30, will be moving to the vicinity of 150th Street and 129th Ave, Wadena. Mangan has a history of sexual contact with minor male victims (age 8-14). Contact included attempted penetration. One victim was vulnerable due to developmental disabilities. Mangan met victims for the first time just prior to offense behavior.

To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual, please call 911. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sexual or predatory offender's release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Wadena County Sheriff's Office believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection. Mangan has been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 243.166 or 243.167. He has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office may not direct where the offender does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where he/she works or goes to school.

The risk level of this offender has been determined largely on his/her potential to re-offend based on his/her previous behavior. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered offender is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

For questions about predatory offenders and community notification, go to www.doc.state.mn.us and click on "Search for Offenders."