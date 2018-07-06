Clara Elizabeth Echtenkamp, 54, Medina, 65/55, fees $130.

Dylan Larry McManigle, 19, Wadena, 65/55, fees $130.

Bradley Mark Nagel, 36, Wayzata, 65/55, fees $130.

Raymond Clyde Seibert, 55, Sebeka, 65/55, fees $130.

Reilly Benton-French Stroot, 20, Roseau, 55/45, fees $130.

Daniel Jeffrey Wagner, 20, Eden Prairie, 50/30, fees $230.

Traffic Court

Corwin John Bartlett, 29, Wadena, seat belt, fees $115.

Christine Ashley Horsager, 27, Sebeka, driving after revocation, fees $290.

Christine Ashley Horsager, 27, Sebeka, proof of insurance, fees $290.

Ryan Patrick Hunke, 32, Ottertail, seat belt, fees $115.

Logan Michael Johnston, 20, Wadena, muffler required, fees $140.

Jeffrey Lee Kugel, 48, Wadena, driving after suspension, fees $290.

Denise Lynn Lutze, 36, Wadena, seat belt, fees $115.

Tina Lynn Monsrud, 45, Ottertail, seat belt, fees $115.

Jonathan Max Sibbert, 33, Wadena, expired registration, 84/65, proof of insurance, fees $380.

Sentenced

Aaron Stewart Denny, 24, Sebeka, DWI, local confinement (365 days, stayed 335 days for six years. Credit for time served: two days), adult probation (six years), fees $1,020.

Michael Robert Flynn, 59, Wadena, domestic assault, local confinement (90 days, stayed 69 days for two years. Credit for time served: 21 days), adult probation (two years), fees $465.

Thomas Francis Humiston, 19, Park Rapids, careless driving, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for two years), adult probation (two years), fees $540.

Chard Robert Lee Ladwig, 38, Detroit Lakes, driving after cancellation, driving vehicle without ignition lock, local confinement (365 days, stayed 345 days for two years. Credit for time served: three days), adult probation (two years), fees $990.

Tristan George LeComte, 21, Wadena, marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of legend drug, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Skylar Kay Marsh, 23, Princeton, drug possession, commit to Minnesota correctional facility (86 months, stayed for 25 years), local confinement (90 days. Credit for time served: seven days), adult probation (25 years), fees $1,665.

Joydell Ann Nealis, 26, Shakopee, proof of insurance, driving after revocation, local confinement (365 days), fees $140.

Jolene Beth Peterson, 49, Wadena, financial exploitation of vulnerable adult, local confinement (90 days, stayed 90 days for one year), adult probation (one year), fees $390.

Andrew James Sundby, 18, Wadena, underage drinking, fees $190.

Jackson Hunter Becker, 18, Deer Creek, underage drinking, fees $190.

Charges Dropped

Scott Allen Boller, Jr., 36, Pillager, domestic assault.

David Leroy Henrichs, 62, Wadena, domestic assault.

Thomas Francis Humiston, 19, Park Rapids, driving without valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Keith Johnson, 49, Curlew, Iowa, property damage, continued for dismissal, fees $50.

Jolene Beth Peterson, 49, Wadena, theft.

Kiana Marie Sickels, 20, Wadena, noisy gathering.

Harry John Taves, 72, Wadena, disorderly conduct.

David Richard Evert, 75, Wadena, issued dishonored check.

James Arthur Rodriguez, 43, Wadena, domestic abuse.