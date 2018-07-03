Witnesses in the area reported the female leaving the scene. The responsible person has not been located for questioning at this time, Sgt, Bryan Savaloja said on Tuesday morning.

"We have no reason to believe the vehicle was stolen and we are still attempting to contact the driver to complete the case," Savaloja said by email. The owner of the vehicle was not identified.

Minnesota Power arrived on scene to tend to the low hanging wires and broken pole caused by the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene after it was safe to do so.

This case remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.