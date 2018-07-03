Sheriff's office seeks driver that crashed into utility pole in Verndale
Just after 6 a.m., Sunday, July 1, the Wadena County Sheriff's Office received a call of a car that crashed into a utility pole in the city of Verndale. The female driver fled the scene prior to the deputy arriving and after a search of the area, she was not located, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.
Witnesses in the area reported the female leaving the scene. The responsible person has not been located for questioning at this time, Sgt, Bryan Savaloja said on Tuesday morning.
"We have no reason to believe the vehicle was stolen and we are still attempting to contact the driver to complete the case," Savaloja said by email. The owner of the vehicle was not identified.
Minnesota Power arrived on scene to tend to the low hanging wires and broken pole caused by the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene after it was safe to do so.
This case remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.